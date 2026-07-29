Help Ezekiel Get Specialist Medical Care

My name is Ezekiel, a 43 year old man who has been battling a chronic genitourinary condition for over 16 years. This condition has also led to serious mental and emotional health challenges, including panic attacks, anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts.





It has been a long and painful battle for me. Over the years, I have spent all my savings going from one hospital to another, hoping to get proper treatment. Unfortunately, I have not been able to afford the cost for the level of medical care my situation requires.





To be honest, there have been many times when life felt completely meaningless to me, and I found myself living in isolation, afraid.

But whenever I realize I am still alive, I keep fighting, pushing forward, and hoping that I will regain my normal health someday.





It has been an extremely difficult and painful journey for me and it has now become clear that I cannot continue this struggle without public support. Looking at my current situation, I do not have the financial capacity to access the level of treatment and care I urgently need, which is estimated at ₦2,000,000 ($1,480 USD). I am sincerely appealing to the public for help and support.





The funds raised will help cover specialist consultations, advanced laboratory investigations, diagnostic imaging where necessary, medications, treatment, follow-up care, and possible hospital admission.





Any assistance you provide brings me closer to receiving proper and adequate medical treatment. You can also support me through prayer and by sharing this story with your friends and family.

Whatever amount you can afford to support my fundraising campaign will be highly appreciated.





Thank you for your time, attention, and concern.