Help Expecting Family Avoid Homelessness.

Hi everyone! I’m starting this in hopes I can get some help getting into a new living situation and maybe some baby items as well. We’re on the brink of homelessness, and I am currently halfway through my pregnancy. I am desperately in need of housing for myself and my family. We have until August 31st to find a new living situation, i lost my job recently and my partner is out of work due to an accident. Any help is appreciated greatly as I have burnt out all of our other resources, so this is a last resort. Thank you all in advance.