Help Expand Compassionate Home Care for Families

E3 Home Care Solutions was built from a deeply personal place—after the loss of my grandmother, I made a promise to provide the kind of compassionate, dependable care every family deserves. I know what it feels like to worry about a loved one not getting the attention, dignity, and support they need. That experience gave me purpose—and now I’m turning that purpose into service for others.





Today, I am actively working to expand my home care services so I can assist more seniors and individuals who need help with daily living while remaining safe and comfortable in their own homes. Right now, there are families who need care—and I want to be able to say yes to them.





However, I am on a time-sensitive mission. Without the proper resources in place, I risk having to turn away families who need immediate support. Every delay means someone goes without care, and that’s not something I’m willing to accept without doing everything I can.





I am raising $10,000 to urgently expand E3 Home Care Solutions and properly serve my community. These funds will go directly toward:





• Caregiver hiring & training – $3,500

• Transportation for client care – $2,000

• Licensing, insurance & compliance – $1,500

• Medical & home care supplies – $1,500

• Marketing & client outreach – $1,000

• Emergency client assistance fund – $500





This is more than a business—it’s a mission to provide dignity, comfort, and peace of mind to families who need it most. Your support will help ensure that no family feels alone when it comes to caring for their loved ones.





If you feel led to give, please don’t wait. Your donation today can make an immediate impact. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser or keeping us in your prayers means just as much.





Together, we can make a real difference—one family, one home, and one life at a time.