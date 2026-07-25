Help Evita in her Fight Against Cancer

Evita is a strong, intelligent, beautiful, and courageous woman whose unwavering faith in God carries her through every season of life. She finds joy and strength in worshiping the Lord through song, enjoying good music and movies, and spending quality time with her family and friends.





God has blessed Evita with many incredible gifts—a beautiful voice that brings peace to those who hear it, healing hands through massage therapy, and a compassionate heart that instinctively knows when someone is hurting. She has always been the kind of person who will drop everything to help a family member, friend, or anyone in need.





As a loving wife and devoted mother of two amazing boys, Evita has dedicated her life to caring for her family while pursuing her passion for helping others find healing and comfort.





In 2024, Evita was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Through countless prayers, the love and support of family and friends, and excellent medical care, she courageously fought the disease, and it appeared she had overcome it. In April 2026, the cancer returned. Once again, Evita is facing this battle with incredible faith, strength, and determination while continuing to care for those around her.





At the same time, she is working toward a lifelong dream of opening her own massage therapy practice, Vitally Kneaded. Her business is close to becoming a reality and will allow her to use her God-given gifts to bring healing, comfort, and hope to even more people in her community.





The financial burden of cancer treatments, medical expenses, and lost income has been overwhelming. In addition, funds are needed to complete essential home renovations so she can operate Vitally Kneaded from her home and continue building a sustainable future for her family.





We humbly ask for your support during this difficult time. Whether through a financial donation, contributing an item for the fundraiser auction, sharing words of encouragement, or lifting Evita and her family up in prayer, every act of kindness makes a meaningful difference.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with Evita as she fights this battle with courage, faith, and hope. Your generosity, love, and prayers are deeply appreciated and remind our family that we are not walking this journey alone.



