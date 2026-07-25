GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help Evita in her Fight Against Cancer

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$1,785 USD

Fundraiser created byStephen Attema

Fundraiser funds will be received by Evita Attema

Help Evita in her Fight Against Cancer

Evita is a strong, intelligent, beautiful, and courageous woman whose unwavering faith in God carries her through every season of life. She finds joy and strength in worshiping the Lord through song, enjoying good music and movies, and spending quality time with her family and friends.


God has blessed Evita with many incredible gifts—a beautiful voice that brings peace to those who hear it, healing hands through massage therapy, and a compassionate heart that instinctively knows when someone is hurting. She has always been the kind of person who will drop everything to help a family member, friend, or anyone in need.


As a loving wife and devoted mother of two amazing boys, Evita has dedicated her life to caring for her family while pursuing her passion for helping others find healing and comfort.


In 2024, Evita was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Through countless prayers, the love and support of family and friends, and excellent medical care, she courageously fought the disease, and it appeared she had overcome it. In April 2026, the cancer returned. Once again, Evita is facing this battle with incredible faith, strength, and determination while continuing to care for those around her.


At the same time, she is working toward a lifelong dream of opening her own massage therapy practice, Vitally Kneaded. Her business is close to becoming a reality and will allow her to use her God-given gifts to bring healing, comfort, and hope to even more people in her community.


The financial burden of cancer treatments, medical expenses, and lost income has been overwhelming. In addition, funds are needed to complete essential home renovations so she can operate Vitally Kneaded from her home and continue building a sustainable future for her family.


We humbly ask for your support during this difficult time. Whether through a financial donation, contributing an item for the fundraiser auction, sharing words of encouragement, or lifting Evita and her family up in prayer, every act of kindness makes a meaningful difference.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with Evita as she fights this battle with courage, faith, and hope. Your generosity, love, and prayers are deeply appreciated and remind our family that we are not walking this journey alone.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve