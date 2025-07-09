Help Evie raise funds for surgeries 😔

Hello my name is Karen Kennedy and my fundraiser is for my baby she's a canine but she to me she's a baby she currently tore ligament, also needs a surgery called volvoplasty. The surgeries alone is $3,700.00. there can be an additional 10 to 15% more after her release from the hospital. Medical care, After care medication rehabilitation, to and from the veterinarian office for re- check. Thank each and every one of you every little bit counts a prayer a gift and just sharing with Friends families and others. So we may reach are fundraiser amount.