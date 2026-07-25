Imagine a world where every follower of Jesus feels confident sharing their faith with the people God has already placed in their lives.

The opportunity has never been greater. Around the world, millions of Christians want to make Jesus known, but many don't know where to begin. They aren't lacking passion. They simply need encouragement, practical tools, and a clear pathway.

That's where GO Movement comes in.

GO Movement exists to help the Church activate believers to live as witnesses for Jesus Christ. Working alongside churches, denominations, ministries, and Christian leaders in almost 100 nations, GO provides practical resources, training, and collaborative initiatives that help believers take simple steps of faith with confidence.

This isn't about asking a few people to do more.

It's about helping the whole Church discover that God can use ordinary people in extraordinary ways.

Through your generosity, pastors receive resources that mobilize their congregations. Churches gain practical tools to engage their communities. Christian leaders are equipped to multiply this vision across cities and nations. Believers are encouraged to move from uncertainty to confident witness, one conversation at a time.

The impact is already being seen around the world. Millions of Gospel conversations have taken place. Thousands of churches have joined the movement. Lives have been changed, churches strengthened, and communities reached with the hope of Jesus Christ.

But there is still so much more to do.

Your gift helps place proven tools into the hands of churches, train leaders, expand into new regions, strengthen global partnerships, and equip believers to share the hope of Christ with those around them.

You are not simply funding another ministry.

You are helping activate the greatest mission force on earth: the Church.

Together, we can help every believer share Jesus worldwide.

Give today. Let's GO!