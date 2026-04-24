Help Evelyn Chase Her Dance Dreams

Hello friends, family, and supporters,

We are raising funds to help our daughter, Evelyn, continue pursuing her passion for dance. Dance has become much more than a hobby for her—it has taught her discipline, confidence, teamwork, and the value of hard work.

Over the coming season, she has the opportunity to participate in several dance competitions and events. These competitions allow her to grow as a dancer, gain valuable experience, and perform alongside talented young athletes from across the region. Unfortunately, the costs of competition fees, travel, costumes, lodging, and other expenses add up quickly.

As a family, we are committed to supporting her dreams, but we could use some help covering these expenses. Any contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward:

Competition entry fees

Travel expenses

Hotel accommodations

Dance costumes and accessories

Training and preparation costs





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much to us.

Thank you for believing in Evelyn and helping her continue this exciting journey. Your generosity and encouragement will help her step onto the stage with confidence and continue pursuing the activity she loves.

With gratitude,

The Miller Family