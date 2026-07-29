Help Esther join primary two

My name is Mpiima Bashir from Kampala. I met 8-year-old Esther in November 2024 after heavy rain destroyed her home.





Today, 5 people sleep on one 2-inch mattress in a temporary shelter. No doors. Thieves took everything - clothes, cooking pots, and Esther’s school uniform and books.





Esther missed all of 2025. She should be in Primary 2 at MK Learning Centre Nursery and Primary School. But even after losing her home and school, she still told me: "Uncle, Ndagala kubeera musaous" - Uncle, I want to be a nurse.





We need 525,000 UGX for Esther’s P2:

- Tuition: 400,000 UGX

- Uniform: 115, protocol

- Labeling: 10,000 UGX





Every shilling goes directly to MK Learning Centre for Esther. She lost her house, but she did not lose her hope.





Webale nnyo - Thank you so much