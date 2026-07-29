Help Esther Genon





Our mother Esther Genon is 75 years old and has spent her life working hard, helping others, and giving everything she could to support herself and our family. Even at her age, she continued working as a teacher assistant at a school because she depended on every paycheck just to cover her daily living expenses.

Recently, our lives changed in an instant.

While at work, my mother suffered a serious fall that left her with devastating injuries, including a broken shoulder, broken wrist, and broken femur. The pain and trauma she has endured have been overwhelming. She now faces a long and difficult road to recovery filled with surgeries, rehabilitation, medical appointments, and limited mobility.

For someone who lived day to day off her salary, this accident has created not only a physical and emotional crisis, but also a financial one. She is currently unable to work and cannot support herself during this recovery period. Everyday expenses such as rent, food, medications, transportation, rehabilitation, and medical care are becoming impossible to manage alone.

My mother has always been the kind of person who never asked anyone for help. She dedicated herself to caring for children at school and working honorably throughout her life. Now, she is the one who needs compassion and support.

We are asking for help to ease the financial burden during this incredibly difficult time so she can focus on healing without the constant fear of how she will survive financially.

Any donation, no matter how small, would mean the world to our family. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign would help us tremendously.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support during this painful chapter in our lives.