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Help Esperanza, an 86 Yearold Grandmother surgery

Goal$1,000 USD

Fundraiser created byPatricia Lacayo

Help Esperanza, an 86 Yearold Grandmother surgery

Esperanza is 86 years old. She is a kind, gentle, and loving grandmother who has spent her life caring for others. Today, she is the one who desperately needs our compassion.


On February 12, Esperanza lost her beloved daughter, Gloria, who was her greatest source of love, companionship, and financial support. Gloria never had children, but she devoted her life to caring for her mother. She made sure Esperanza had food to eat, medicine to ease her pain, and someone by her side every day.


As if that heartbreaking loss were not enough, Esperanza also lost her brother and her nephew just months earlier. In a very short time, she lost much of the family she loved.


Today, Esperanza is bedridden. Because of severe spinal fractures and herniated discs, she can no longer walk and depends entirely on others for even the most basic daily needs.


She is also suffering from a serious pressure wound on her lower back that requires urgent surgery. Without proper treatment, her condition could become life-threatening. She lives in constant pain.


Esperanza has no reliable transportation to get to the hospital or doctor’s appointments. There are days when even obtaining food and essential medications is a struggle. As of today she needs an urgent surgery to drain and clean her pressure sore or bedsore and needs to drain the pus that's inside before it turns into sepsis and damages other organs.


We are asking for your help to give Esperanza the care and dignity she deserves during this difficult chapter of her life.


Your donation will help provide:


Specialized medical care and wound treatment.

Medications and medical supplies.

Transportation to hospitals and medical appointments.

Nutritious food and essential daily necessities.

Personal care and support to improve her quality of life.

Every donation, no matter how small, is a gift of hope. If you are unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing this campaign. Your kindness could help reach someone who is able to make a difference.


Esperanza has already endured more loss and suffering than anyone should have to face. Together, we can remind her that she is not alone, that she is loved, and that there are people around the world willing to stand beside her.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your compassion, your generosity, your prayers, and for giving Esperanza hope when she needs it most.


May God bless you. I have no words to say thank you.


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