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Help Esien Fight Against Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEsien Mariano

Help Esien Fight Against Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

There are people whose faith shines brightest in life’s darkest moments. Esien is one of those people.

In March of last year, Esien was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Since that day, he has faced a journey that has tested him physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. Yet through it all, he has remained steadfast in his faith, trusting God and the doctors caring for him while continuing to fight with incredible courage.

Esien is a devoted husband and the proud father of seven beautiful children, ages 18, 13, 12, 11, 5, 4, and 15 months. One of the most emotional parts of this journey is that his youngest daughter was born after his cancer diagnosis. She has been a beautiful reminder of God’s blessings and a daily reason for him to keep fighting. More than anything, Esien wants to watch his children grow, celebrate their milestones, and be present for every moment he can.

Many who know Esien have compared his story to that of Job. Not because of the suffering he has endured alone, but because of the unwavering faith, perseverance, and hope he continues to show despite unimaginable trials. Even during the hardest days, he chooses faith over fear and hope over despair.

Over the past year, Esien has undergone chemotherapy and is now preparing for a major surgery next month to remove the tumor. While this surgery brings hope, it also brings additional medical expenses, time away from work, and the challenges of supporting a family of nine during his recovery.

We are asking for your help so that Esien and his family can focus on what matters most—his healing and precious time together.

Your donation will help with:

  1. Medical and treatment-related expenses
  2. Travel to and from appointments
  3. Household bills and daily living expenses
  4. Lost income during treatment and recovery
  5. Providing stability for his wife and seven children

No gift is too small, and every prayer is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, you can still make a tremendous impact by sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, and community.

We believe that God is still writing Esien’s story. Thank you for being part of it and for surrounding this family with love, encouragement, and hope during one of the most difficult seasons of their lives.

“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.” — James 1:2–3

Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your belief that no one should fight alone.

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