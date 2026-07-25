Help Eshrazul - $120 for Food and House Rent

Hello, my name is Eshrazul Karim. I am reaching out because I am going through a very difficult time. Two months ago, I lost my job after the company I worked for shut down unexpectedly. Since then, I have been searching for a new job but have not been able to find one yet.

At the moment, I have no income and I am struggling to pay for basic necessities. I am behind on my house rent and I do not have enough money for food. I am not asking for a large amount my goal is only $120, which will help me cover essential food expenses and part of my rent while I continue looking for work.

If you are able to contribute, even a small donation would make a huge difference. If you cannot donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean a lot to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness and support you can offer. Every bit of help gives me hope during this difficult period.