“Help Ernest Rebuild After a Hit-and-Run and Get B

My name is Ernest, and I’m asking for help raising $3,000 to reinstate my driver’s license so I can work toward financial stability and independence again.





In May 2023, just after starting a new job, I received my first paycheck. While driving to the bank to cash and deposit it, I was involved in a hit-and-run accident. Another driver caused the collision and fled the scene before I could obtain any information. The photos included with this fundraiser show the damage to my vehicle from that accident.





My Jeep was later declared a total loss, and since that day transportation has been one of the biggest challenges in my life.





For the past three years, I have done everything possible to keep working despite not having reliable transportation. I currently live with my mother, who helps me get to work when she can. However, she struggles with her vision at night, making transportation difficult and limiting our options. When she cannot drive, I depend on public transportation, Uber rides, and sometimes walking long distances just to get to work and back home.





The biggest obstacle standing in my way right now is the cost of reinstating my driver’s license. I need approximately $3,000 to pay the required fees and complete the reinstatement process. Once my license is reinstated, I can participate in Uber’s rental vehicle program and earn additional income by driving during my free time. This would give me an opportunity to supplement my regular paycheck and finally begin improving my financial situation.





Without a license and vehicle, finding additional work that fits around my current schedule has been extremely difficult. Reinstating my license would open doors to better opportunities, greater financial security, and a chance to become more self-sufficient.





Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward the fees required to reinstate my license. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, encouragement, or prayers you can provide. Your kindness will help me take an important step toward rebuilding my future.





With gratitude,





Ernest Pollard



