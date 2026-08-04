Help Erin's Teeth

"He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose." - Missionary Jim Elliot

"Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." - John 15:13

These are words Erin has lived by her entire life. She has always had a beautiful, sincere heart for God that has lead her to great compassion and love for others. Through ministry as far reaching as South Africa and as close as her backyard, she gives love without reserve and is constantly stopping to care for the ones placed in front of her, including opening her home and expanding her family through fostering and adoption. She is an energetic homeschool tutorial teacher, enthusiastic mother of 6, devoted daughter, amazing sister, hilarious aunt, loving wife, and serves in her church in many different functions, ministering with a heart on fire for the Lord. While Erin has had dental trouble for some time, circumstances have become more immediate as she is in need of dental implants across most of her mouth. Thankfully, she has found a teaching school that is willing to complete the needed work for approximately 35,000 quoted by others. While she is a very private person, I am convinced she will forgive her brother and sister for reaching out on her behalf lol. The $15,000 goal will be to cover all dental implants and work needed to ensure she is able to chew and speak for many years to come.

While I could never incorporate all that Erin is into just a few short paragraphs, I will say that I have seen her lay down her life and put the needs of others above her own for my whole life, so I pray that through this platform, her needs can now be met and the daunting financial burden lifted.

Thank you for giving and praying with us for peace that passes understanding and healing through every step.