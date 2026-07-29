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Help Erin Fight Eye Cancer

Goal$19,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byErin Manuel

Fundraiser funds will be received by Erin Manuel

Help Erin Fight Eye Cancer

I have struggled with the deterioration of my eyes for almost 5 years now. What I thought to be terrible cases of pink eye in both my eyes every three or four weeks were later diagnosed as shingles in my eyes. Suffering from the excruciating pain of shingles flaring up in my eyes multiple times a year led to my next eye deterioration diagnosis, optical albinism. Because of this I have endured unimaginable pain, the loss of the color in my eyes, and will continue to slowly lose my vision until I can no longer see. I have been able to overcome these obstacles and accept the future of my eyes. I made the decision to see the good in every situation that life brings while I still have the ability to see. Unfortunately, April 1st 2026 I learned that my eyes are once again facing a new deterioration diagnosis that is the scariest diagnosis yet. I have been diagnosed with metastatic uveal melanoma (cancer of the eye), in my case both eyes. I received five rounds of unsuccessful radiation, but learned there is one more option: the one and only proven immunotherapy medication to destroy uveal melanoma with an extremely high survival rate of 73% is called KIMMTRAK. Fortunately, I have the right genetic blood makeup that will respond to KIMMTRAK and give me a chance to be one of the survivors in that 73% statistic. Unfortunately, this medication is a specialty medication and is not fully covered by my insurance plan. My out of pocket cost is over three times my annual salary. Realizing the financial burden that cancer causes is just as scary as cancer itself. I have been through many challenges in my life and never even considered asking for help, but I have finally met a challenge that I just can't overcome alone. I am asking for donations to assist with the cost of treatment, transportation, and utility bills that I am unable to afford while receiving treatments. Each and every donation will directly help me beat what I hope will be the last diagnosis that my eyes will have to endure and keep me living the life that I am so grateful to have. I thank everyone who has taken the time to read my story.


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