Erin Needs Our Help

I'm creating this campaign on behalf of my cousin Erin White. Erin prides herself in being her sole provider, and helping others in their time of need.





And now Erin is in need of our support. Erin recently experienced an acute and dangerous medical scare; putting her in the hospital where she's had to have surgery and care. This will also have her out of work for several weeks. Erin is now facing the reality of possibly losing her home with medical bills mounting.





Her family and friends are asking if you can help support her during this difficult time. Any amount big or small can help Erin from the stress of everyday life.





With Gratitude,

Kimberly