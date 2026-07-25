Help Erin -11-Year-Old’s Brave Journey to Mobility

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

Our beautiful, brave 11-year-old granddaughter, Erin, is facing the biggest hurdle of her young life. On Oct. 1, she will undergo a massive, multi-step orthopedic surgery to correct bilateral hip dysplasia and undergo cord, muscle, and tendon lengthening in both of her legs.and undergo cord, muscle, and tendon lengthening in both of her legs.

This complex surgery is a major undertaking. Surgeons will reshape her pelvic and thigh bones, secure them with metal plates and screws, and release tight muscles to give her the chance at a pain-free, mobile future.

She will be entirely immobilized in a "spica cast"—a heavy body cast extending from her chest down to her legs and feet. For several weeks, she will not be able to sit normally, stand, or move on her own.

The Road to Recovery When Erin comes home from the hospital, she will face an incredibly intense recovery. Because of this, her daily life (and her family’s life) will be completely upended. She will require a specialized wheelchair designed to accommodate a body cast, and frequent, specialized transportation to intensive physical therapy appointments to help her relearn how to use her legs.

Why We Desperately Need Your Help

Erin’s parents are both full time, hardworking people who also have another sweet, younger daughter to care for at home. While FMLA will legally protect their jobs so they can provide the 24/7 care Erin needs, FMLA does not pay them.

With both parents facing extended time away from work without a paycheck, the bills will quickly become overwhelming. We are raising funds to directly cover:

Lost Wages: Replacing unpaid time off so the parents can focus entirely on her care without losing their home or ability to buy groceries or utilities. Specialized Equipment: Purchasing or renting a spica-compliant wheelchair, adaptive clothing, and home care supplies. Transportation Costs: Gas, tolls, and specialized vehicle accommodations for endless trips to medical and physical therapy appointments. Medical Copays: Out-of-pocket costs for the surgery, hospital stay, and extensive rehabilitation.

How You Can Help

No parent should have to choose between paying their bills and sitting by their child’s hospital bed. We want to take the financial terror off this family's shoulders so they can focus entirely on pouring love and strength into Erin’s healing.

If you are able to donate, any amount—no matter how small—will go directly toward Erin’s care and keeping this family afloat. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this link with your community and keeping Erin in your prayers.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and love.

With sincerest gratitude,

Donna Gebhardt (Proud Grandparent)







