Help Eric Rebuild His Life and Serve Others

Help Eric Rebuild His Life After Losing Everything

Life can change faster than you ever imagine.

My name is Eric Smith, and after years of fighting my stepsisters through probate and trust litigation involving my father's estate, I have reached a point where I need help rebuilding my life.

Over the past several years, I have spent more than $43,500 on legal fees pursuing what I believe are my legal rights through the Missouri court system. The financial strain has been devastating. While the legal proceedings continued, I lost nearly everything I had worked for.

I became homeless.

I lost my storage unit, which contained almost all of my furniture, personal belongings, and the professional tools I depended on to earn a living. Losing those tools meant losing my ability to work consistently and rebuild financially.

Despite these hardships, I have not given up.

I am determined to build ERS Property Services, a maintenance and handyman business serving the Kansas City area. My dream is not only to support myself but also to provide free or discounted home repairs for elderly, disabled, veteran, and low-income homeowners who need help but cannot afford it.

I'm not asking for a handout. I'm asking for a chance to start over.

Your support will help me:

Replace the tools and equipment I lost.

Obtain stable housing.

Cover startup costs for ERS Property Services.

Purchase work supplies and transportation needed to serve customers.

Continue rebuilding my financial stability after years of legal expenses.

Every donation—whether it's $5 or $500—moves me one step closer to becoming self-sufficient again.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family is just as valuable.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express. I look forward to the day when I can pay this generosity forward by helping others in my community.

With sincere gratitude,

Eric Smith