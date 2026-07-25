Help Eric Pieszala keep fighting his cancer.

My brother has been battling Male Breast Cancer since 2018 which he was initially diagnosed at Stage 3 and not too long after was Stage 4. He's gone through surgeries, radiation and chemo and he's managed to keep working up until now, during all his treatments and days where he's felt terrible. He's one of the hardest working people I know. Around September 2023 we had learned that the cancer spread to his brain. The doctors were able to get him on a new treatment that was effective until the beginning of this year. New Year's Day my brother had a bad seizure and it took a few months to get answers but the treatment he was on at the time wasn't working. Today he's on a new treatment and we are praying hard that it works, but my brother has had to go out on disability permanently and can use the funds to help offset living expenses.