🙏 Help Eric Gasore Receive Urgent Medical

🚨 URGENT FUNDRAISING APPEAL FOR ERIC GASORE 🚨

Dear friends, family, and members of our community,

We are reaching out with an urgent appeal for help for Eric Gasore, a young Burundian student currently in India.

Eric was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in Patiala, Punjab, India, and suffered severe injuries. He is currently receiving treatment in the hospital and remains in critical condition. He has already undergone emergency medical treatment, but he still requires further urgent care and additional surgeries.

The hospital and doctors have informed the family that approximately US$11,800 is needed to continue his treatment and give him the best chance of recovery.

This is a very difficult situation for Eric and his family. Any contribution, no matter how small, can make a life-saving difference. If you are unable to donate, please help by sharing this appeal with your friends, family, community, churches, organizations, and social networks.

🙏 Please help Eric fight for his life.

🙏 Your donation can help provide the treatment he urgently needs.

🙏 Your prayers, support, and sharing are deeply appreciated.