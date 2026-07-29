Help Eric Alexander Have a Chance at a Better Life

Dear friends,





We are writing to you with heavy hearts and the hope that you will stand by us in a battle we have been fighting since the very first day of our son’s life, Eric Alexander.





Eric was born with Neurofibromatosis, a rare and incurable genetic disorder that affects the nervous system and causes tumors to grow along the nerves. Throughout the years, we have gone through countless hospital visits, medical consultations, tests, and difficult moments, holding on to every bit of hope we could find.





Like any parents, our greatest wish has always been to see him grow up healthy, run, laugh, and enjoy the simple joys of childhood. Unfortunately, his condition has recently become more complicated. Doctors have discovered internal nodules that require constant monitoring and specialized medical care. Every examination brings fear, uncertainty, and the question no parent should ever have to ask: “What comes next?”





At this time, there is no cure for this disease. All we can do is continue searching for the best medical care, specialist consultations, treatments, and therapies that may help slow its progression and improve Eric’s quality of life.





Eric is not just a diagnosis. He is an extraordinary child—intelligent, loving, kind-hearted, well-mannered, and full of life. Despite everything he faces, he continues to smile, dream, and look forward to the future, unaware of the immense battle taking place behind the scenes.





As his parents, we are doing everything we can to give him a chance. However, the costs of medical appointments, travel, examinations, and ongoing care have become overwhelming for our family.





That is why we are reaching out for your help.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings Eric one step closer to receiving the care he needs. Every contribution is a chance for more smiles, less suffering, and a brighter future.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing Eric’s story. Sometimes a simple share can reach someone who can make a life-changing difference.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your support, your prayers, and your kindness during this difficult journey.





Together, we can give Eric hope. ❤️





Eric Alexander’s Family



