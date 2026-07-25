Help Equip the Holy Altar at Saint Thomas

By the grace of God, Saint Thomas Orthodox Church in Snohomish, Washington has been blessed with remarkable growth. To better serve our growing parish during the Divine Liturgy, we are seeking to acquire a second Holy Chalice and the accompanying sacred altar vessels used in the celebration of the Holy Mysteries. Our existing chalice has faithfully served our community, but our growing congregation now makes an additional chalice necessary for the reverent distribution of Holy Communion. These sacred vessels will become a permanent part of the life of our parish, serving countless faithful for many years to come. We humbly ask for your prayers and support as we continue to build up the worship and ministry of Saint Thomas Orthodox Church.