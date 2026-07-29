Help equip Eglise de Dieu de Delmas 75 in Haiti

Celebrate 10 Years of Ministry: Help Equip Église de Dieu de Delmas 75 in Haiti

On June 26, 2016, a vision was born in Delmas 75, Haiti; a vision to build not just a church, but a place of hope, transformation, and spiritual restoration.

Today, nearly 10 years later, Église de Dieu de Delmas 75 stands as a beacon of faith in the community. Through challenges, instability, and limited resources, the church has remained committed to serving families, strengthening believers, and raising a generation grounded in God’s Word.

This anniversary is more than a celebration, it is a testimony of God’s faithfulness.

But as we prepare to mark this important milestone, we are faced with a practical need.

To continue serving effectively and to host this 10th anniversary with dignity and excellence, the church urgently needs essential equipment, including:

A reliable sound system to clearly share the Word Chairs to properly accommodate members and visitors Additional logistical support to improve the worship environment

Right now, many members stand during services, and technical limitations make it difficult for everyone to fully engage.

This is where you come in.

Your support will not only help us celebrate 10 years—it will equip the church for the next 10 years of impact.

Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference:

You are helping create a welcoming place of worship You are supporting a growing spiritual community You are investing in lives being changed in Haiti

We believe that what God started in 2016 is only the beginning.

Join us in honoring this journey—and in building what comes next.

🙏🏾 Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your support.

zelle: 516-369-3734



