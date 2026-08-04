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Help Equip an Underground Jesus Movement

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byAbolfazl Sadeghi

Fundraiser funds will be received by Abolfazl Sadeghi

Help Equip an Underground Jesus Movement

Hello friends,

Jesus has been doing an amazing work in a restricted region of the Muslim world, and we are humbled and privileged to be part of what He is doing. During my last trip, we witnessed 12 baptisms, and by God's grace, two underground house churches were planted.

This August, we are gathering more than 15 brothers and sisters in a neighboring safe country for six days of worship, biblical teaching, discipleship, encouragement, security training, and prayer. Some are faithfully serving as movement leaders, while others are actively making disciples and strengthening underground fellowships. Our desire is to encourage them, equip them, and send them back refreshed to continue the work God has entrusted to them.

Because of the sensitive nature of this ministry, we cannot publicly share names, locations, photographs, or many operational details. Protecting everyone involved is our highest priority. We would be honored to share more details privately with trusted individuals who would like to learn more about the ministry.

Your support will help cover:

  1. Lodging
  2. Meals
  3. Transportation
  4. Meeting facilities
  5. Training materials
  6. Security-related logistics
  7. Other essential ministry expenses

We are committed to stewarding every gift with integrity, transparency, and accountability before God. Whenever possible, without compromising anyone's safety, we will provide updates on how the Lord is working through this ministry.

The gathering is planned for the last week of August.

Above all, we ask for your prayers. If the Lord leads you to partner with us financially, your generosity will help strengthen faithful brothers and sisters serving in places where following Jesus carries significant personal risk.

Thank you for standing with us in prayer and partnership. To God alone be the glory.


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