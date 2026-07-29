Help Ends Meet

I am currently unemployed and actively searching for full-time work. Over the past several weeks, I have applied to more than 40 jobs and have completed 4 interviews so far while continuing my search daily. Unfortunately, North Carolina unemployment benefits only provide limited short-term support, and those benefits have ended.





To help make ends meet, I have also been working with Uber Eats, but the income has not been enough to fully cover essential living expenses including rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, and bills.





I am requesting $4, 000 (2-months) in temporary financial assistance to help stabilize my situation while I continue pursuing employment opportunities and interviewing for marketing and communications roles. Any support would help relieve immediate financial pressure and allow me to stay focused on securing long-term employment.