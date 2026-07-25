Help Emmie Pay Off Medical Equipment

Most of you who know me know I was in a near fatal car accident March 2024. This accident caused parapelegia from a spinal chord injury. The biggest issue being neurogenic bladder/bowel and being unable to move my feet (so I can't drive).





Since then I have had multiple appointments per week for therapy (relearning how to walk, etc), testing for paralyzed organs, quality of life, etc. My Dad works an hour away and so he's not always able to take me to these appointments. I also live where it snows 7-8 months every year. Because of these reasons we ended up getting a fully enclosed mobility scooter so I can get to/from appointments on my own. Insurance doesn't cover things like this so we had to go on monthly payments.





I was approved for disability income November 2025, and we've been making payments on it since then. However, it has become increasingly burdensome as disability barely gives me enough to cover the monthly payment and I never have enough left over for medical supplies for the neurogenic bladder/bowel. Also, my Dads work recently cut his hours from 7 days a week, every other week to 2 days a week so we've lost a lot on finances there.





I wanted to run this fundraiser to ask for help on paying off the mobility scooter. Once that is paid off it will reopen the funds from disability for medical bills and supplies.