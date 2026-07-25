URGENT PRAYER & HELP NEEDED: SURGERY

Urgent: Help Emmanuel Access Medical Care After a Life-Changing Accident

About Me

My name is Emmanuel Galeta, a Communications Professional from Malawi.

My Story

In 2020, I was involved in a road traffic accident that changed my life forever. The injuries left me with limited use of my right arm, persistent pain, stiffness, and ongoing wound complications, including discharge, that require urgent medical attention.

In January 2020, I underwent surgery at Beit-CURE International Hospital in Malawi. I am deeply grateful to the doctors and staff for the care they provided. While the surgery gave me hope and improved my condition, I still require further specialist treatment and rehabilitation to prevent my condition from worsening and to improve my quality of life.

How Your Support Will Help

Fundraising Goal: USD 10,000

Your donation will help cover the following essential medical expenses:

Specialist consultations and diagnostic tests – USD 2,000 Medication and further medical procedures – USD 4,000 Rehabilitation and recovery support – USD 2,000 Transport and other medical-related expenses – USD 2,000

Total Goal: USD 10,000

Medical Reports:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1h2yhRa5RPHbvL9WwiAUyB7wk-s1Z0qdx/view?usp=drivesdk

A Humble Request

I kindly ask you to stand with me during this difficult journey. Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to receiving the treatment I urgently need. If you are unable to donate, your prayers and sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

If 200 people each give USD 50, together we can reach this goal and make my treatment possible.

Thank You

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me. Your kindness is about more than paying medical bills—it is helping restore my dignity, independence, and hope for a healthier future.

I am committed to providing regular updates and being fully transparent about how every donation is used.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Emmanuel Galeta