Help Emma Buy her Mom a car! 🚗

Hey, my name is Emma. My mother is a hardworking, dedicated full-time surgical technician who has raised me on her own my whole life. She does everything she can to care for herself and me. I am 18 years old and attending a college an hour away from home because that college is the only one closer to us that offers my major. With this being said I am having to pay for my own college and car.





I am starting this Fundraiser to get my mother a new vehicle while paying for my own. She deserves it so much. She is so embarrassed by her car due to a recall that makes the paint chip in very large quantities. It often lowers her self-esteem. I hate to see my mother upset. Please help me reach the goal of $10,000 for a down payment to get her a new vehicle. Anything helps!