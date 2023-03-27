Help Elliott beat cancer

My grandson was just diagnosed with Bcell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He is in Madison right now starting his treatments. After he leaves the hospital, he will have to travel back and forth from Wabeno to Madison. We are asking for a little help towards hospital bills, traveling expenses, and loss of wages during this very tragic time. Anything helps, even if it is just a prayer. Let's help Elliot come out on top and beat cancers @$$!!!!