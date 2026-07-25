Help Ella Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall

***Update*** We are fully funded! ❤️





Over the last 9+ months, Ella and I have worked incredibly hard to raise the funds needed for our upcoming trip to New York City. As many of you know, asking for help does not come naturally to me, and stepping out of my comfort zone to raise the final $1,500 was not easy. But thanks to the generosity, encouragement, and support of our amazing friends and family, we reached our goal.

We are overwhelmed with gratitude and truly humbled by the love shown to us throughout this journey. Thank you to everyone who donated, shared our fundraiser, offered words of encouragement, and prayed for us along the way. We are so blessed to have such an incredible village behind us.





Thank you for helping make this dream a reality. We would appreciate your continued prayers for safe travels, wonderful memories, and an amazing experience for all of the singers, staff and families. It truly takes a village. ❤️🙏🗽🎶





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For the past several years, Ella has been a proud member of the Indianapolis Children’s Choir. The ICC has been so much more than a choir for her, it has been a place to grow creatively, deepen her love for music and the arts, build lasting friendships, and develop valuable life skills that will stay with her long after the final note is sung. Through the ICC, Ella has had the opportunity to perform at some of Indianapolis' most iconic venues, including the historic Hilbert Circle Theatre and the Scottish Rite Cathedral. As the Indianapolis Children’s Choir celebrates 40 years of bringing children, music, and community together, they are marking this milestone in an extraordinary way and Ella has the opportunity to be part of it!





In June 2026, Ella and I will travel to New York City with the Indianapolis Children’s Choir for what promises to be a truly unforgettable experience. Our week will be filled with exploration, learning, and music, from museums and iconic landmarks to a Broadway show and pop-up performances throughout the city. It will be a whirlwind adventure filled with memories we will cherish forever. The highlight of the trip will be Ella’s debut at Carnegie Hall, one of the most prestigious and celebrated performance venues in the world. For a young musician, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. To stand on that stage, surrounded by fellow singers who share her passion for music, is a dream come true and a milestone she will never forget.





As you can imagine, an experience like this comes with significant costs. I will be attending as a chaperone and have covered all my own travel expenses, while Ella and I continue to work hard through fundraising efforts, rehearsals, and plenty of sweat equity to make her dream a reality! This journey represents so much more than a trip to New York. It represents years of dedication, growth, discipline, and a love for music that has blossomed through the ICC. Funds raised will help cover Ella’s travel, lodging, participation fees, and other expenses associated with her trip.





If you feel led to support Ella on this incredible journey, we would be deeply grateful. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a lasting impact. Truly, many hands make light work, and we couldn't do this without the support of our village. ❤️❤️