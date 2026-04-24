HELP ELIZABETH STAND ON HER FEET AGAIN





A Mother of Two Has Spent Years Fighting Through Pain. Now, She Needs Our Help.





My name is Elizabeth. I am a mother of two children, and for many years, I have done everything within my strength to provide for my family.





I never imagined that one day I would have to share the most painful parts of my life with strangers and ask for help. But today, I have reached a point where I can no longer carry this burden alone.





About ten years ago, my life changed when I became seriously ill. After undergoing blood tests and an X-ray, I was told that I was suffering from spondylosis. I was advised to avoid heavy lifting and difficult physical work.





But I was a mother.





Two children were depending on me. I could not simply stop working because my body was in pain. My children needed food, school fees, clothing, and the basic things every child deserves.





So I continued working.





On May 20, 2016, I began working as a nanny and cook. For three years, I worked as hard as I could to keep food on our table and my children in school. There were many days when I was in pain, but I kept going because stopping was not an option.





WHEN MY HEALTH BEGAN TO TAKE EVERYTHING AWAY





In December 2019, my condition became much worse.





I began experiencing severe pain and burning sensations in my lower back, knees, and other parts of my body. Eventually, I became unable to continue working.





At first, I used the little savings I had to pay my children's school expenses while trying to care for myself. But eventually, the money ran out.





Food became difficult to afford.





Bills became difficult to pay.





We borrowed money wherever we could, and our debts continued to grow.





Then something happened that broke my heart as a mother.





My son had to leave school.





Instead of sitting in a classroom and preparing for his future, he had to work to help provide for our family.





Then, on August 20, 2023, my son came home with bruises covering his body. When I asked what had happened, he eventually told me that he had been participating in fights to earn money so that he could help take care of me and his sister.





No mother should have to hear that from her child.





I had spent my life trying to protect my children and give them opportunities. Yet because I could no longer provide as I once did, my children were beginning to sacrifice their own future for me.





I TRIED TO WORK AGAIN





Even then, I did not give up.





I returned to work as a nanny because I had no other choice. I managed to work for another year, pushing through the pain once again.





But eventually, my body could no longer keep up.





The pain returned, especially in my lower back, knees, and other parts of my body.





Then, in 2026, while I was at work, I suddenly collapsed.





I was rushed to the hospital, where I was again told that I was suffering from spondylosis and needed medical treatment and care.





Today, I am facing a medical and financial burden that I cannot manage on my own.





OUR FUNDRAISING GOAL: $30,000





The goal of this fundraiser is to raise $30,000 to help me access the medical care, treatment, rehabilitation, and related support I need.





HOW THE $30,000 WILL HELP





The funds raised will be used for my medical and recovery needs, based on the recommendations of my healthcare providers and the actual costs of treatment.





1. Medical Consultations and Specialist Care





Funds will help cover consultations, examinations, follow-up appointments, specialist assessments, and other professional medical care recommended by my doctors.





2. Diagnostic Tests and Medical Investigations





This may include X-rays, scans, blood tests, and other investigations needed to properly assess my condition and determine the appropriate course of treatment.





3. Treatment and Prescribed Medical Care





Funds will help toward the treatment recommended by qualified healthcare professionals, including prescribed medicines and other necessary medical care.





4. Hospital and Clinical Expenses





A portion of the funds will help cover hospital, clinic, admission, procedure, and other healthcare-related expenses connected with my treatment.





5. Rehabilitation and Recovery





Where recommended by my healthcare providers, funds may help with Magnetic resonance Imaging (MRI ),physiotherapy, rehabilitation, mobility support, and other recovery-related care.





The exact use of the funds will depend on my medical needs, professional recommendations, and the actual costs charged by the healthcare providers.





WHY I AM ASKING FOR YOUR HELP





I am asking for a chance to recover.





I want to be able to stand on my feet again.





I want to be able to care for myself without constantly wondering what my body will allow me to do that day.





Most importantly, I want my children to have the chance to focus on their own futures instead of carrying the burden of caring for me.





For years, I have worked through pain because I believed that somehow things would get better.





I have worked when my body told me to rest.





I have continued fighting even when I had very little left to give.





But now, I need help.





PLEASE HELP ME TAKE THE NEXT STEP





If you can donate, no matter how small the amount, your contribution could help me move one step closer to receiving the medical care I need.





If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with your family, friends, community, or anyone who may be willing to help.





A donation could help provide medical care.





A share could help this story reach someone who can make a difference.





And your support could give a mother and her two children hope again.





I have spent years fighting to keep my family going.





Now I am asking for help to fight for my health.





I want another chance.





I want to recover.





I want to be able to stand on my feet again.





I want my children to have the opportunity to continue building their lives without having to carry the weight of my illness.





Please do not look away from my story.





Thank to every person who donates, shares this fundraiser, or keeps my family in their thoughts. Your kindness could help give me the opportunity to receive the care I desperately need and begin rebuilding my life.

Every contribution matters.

Every share matters.

Every act of kindness brings me one step closer to recovery.