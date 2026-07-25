🚨 EKKLESIA URGENT NEED 🚨





Help Elizabeth Fight Stage 3 Cancer





Elizabeth is one of ours — a dear friend and a beloved part of our community. And right now, she needs us.





She has been diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer and is in the middle of a demanding treatment plan. The physical battle alone is enormous. But on top of what her body is facing, Elizabeth is also looking at 4–6 weeks away from work — lost income at the exact moment her medical costs are at their highest.





We are rallying immediately to raise $20,000.





Every dollar goes directly to her treatments, travel expenses, and the everyday costs of life that simply don’t stop when you’re fighting for your health.





Elizabeth is not walking this road alone — that’s not how we do things. Whether you can give $5 or $500, it matters. It is seen. It counts.





My goal is to connect to 200 people in our Ekklesia community who can make a 1 time $100 donation.





And if giving isn’t possible right now, please share this with someone you know who has the means to help. One share could reach exactly the right person.