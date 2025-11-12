Help Elisabeth Get to Israel

My name is Elisabeth, and I’m a student at Criswell College studying Elementary Education. My goal is to become an elementary school teacher, and I’m working hard toward the career I feel called to.

As part of my program, I’m required to take a study trip to Israel. This opportunity means so much to me because I’ll be able to experience places I’ve learned about in class and read about in the Bible. I know this trip will deepen my education and impact me as both a student and future teacher.

The cost of the trip is more than I can manage on my own, so I’m asking for support from family, friends, and anyone who feels led to give. Any donation, prayer, encouragement, or share would mean so much to me. Thank you for helping me get one step closer to this meaningful opportunity!