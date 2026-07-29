Help Elijah and Jude Say Goodbye to Pa

My name is Ginnie, and I am a single mother trying to do the impossible right now.

On May 10th, my children’s father, Joseph, passed away suddenly in New Mexico. Our boys are devastated. They are struggling to process the loss, and more than anything, they want the chance to say goodbye to their dad, attend his funeral, and be surrounded by family during one of the hardest moments of their lives.

The problem is… we live in Texas, and I simply do not have the financial means to get us there.

I have spent days calling churches, charities, bereavement programs, and anyone I can think of searching for help with emergency travel costs. So far, I’ve come up empty-handed. I hate asking for help, but I cannot let my boys miss the opportunity for closure because of money.

This fundraiser will go toward: • Airfare or transportation to New Mexico for myself and my two sons

• Food and basic travel expenses

• Any emergency costs related to the trip and funeral attendance

These boys have already been through so much in their young lives, and losing their father so suddenly has shaken them deeply. No child should have to grieve from afar without the chance to say goodbye.

If you can donate anything at all — even a few dollars — it would mean more to us than I can explain. And if you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser could help us reach someone who can.

Thank you for reading, for caring, and for helping me try to get my boys home to their father one last time.

— Ginnie Duncan