Help Eliezer medical & marriage support my friends

Hello, my name is Eliezer from Kigali, Rwanda.





I am currently facing serious health challenges and need medical treatment. At the same time, I am preparing for marriage and need support to build a stable foundation for my future family.





This season has been very difficult for me financially and physically. I humbly ask for your help to cover medical expenses, medication, and wedding needs.





Any amount you give, no matter how small, will be a huge blessing and will bring me one step closer to healing and starting my family.





Thank you for your prayers, love, and support. May God bless you abundantly.