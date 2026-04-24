Help elderly women

My 82 y/o mother is in need of help with car repairs and her front porch steps. She is a widow on a fixed income and can’t afford these expensive repairs. She has helped people her whole life and is to proud to ask for help now so I am doing this for her.

She worked for 39 years caring for others as a surgical nurse in Jackson Mi, as well as caring for her family. She cared for her husband until his passing 4 1/2 years ago and now just cares for his cat and her loyal dog. She could use help with food for them as well.

any help will do and all will go to these areas. I am hoping to raise 5,000 to cover these cost, thank you