Help EJ Continue His Faith Journey

This summer has been such a blessing for EJ. Through church camp, he has found a place where he feels encouraged, supported, and excited to grow in his faith. He has made new friends, built meaningful relationships with mentors, and comes home each day eager to share what he has learned about God.

I’m hoping to send him to a third week of camp because I truly believe this experience is making a lasting impact on his life.

If you feel led to help, any donation—big or small—will go directly toward EJ’s camp fees. Your generosity will give him another opportunity to continue growing spiritually, building confidence, and creating memories that will stay with him for years to come.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser or keeping EJ in your prayers would mean just as much to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting EJ on his journey of faith. We are so grateful for your kindness, encouragement, and prayers. God bless.



