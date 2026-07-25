HELP EDUCATE ORPHANS

**TITLE: Build a Future: Educate 50 Orphans in Busia county , Kenya 🇰🇪





HABARI / HELLO, AND ASANTE SANA FOR BEING HERE 🙏





My name is Bwire moses. I live in Busia, Kenya.





Every day I see children walking past my home with no books, no uniform, and no school to go to. They are orphans. They lost their parents to HIV, poverty, or drought. Right now, 200 children in our community are out of school because no one can pay their fees.





THE PROBLEM:

In Busia public schools are full, and private school fees are UGX KES 7000 per term. Most guardians here earn less than KES 200 a day. So the children stay home, sit under trees, or are forced into child labor. Without education, the cycle of poverty continues.





**OUR SOLUTION: EDUCATE ORPHANS Education Fund**

We want to give 250 orphaned children a full year of school, meals, and hope.





**WHAT YOUR DONATION DOES:**

$25 = School fees + uniform + books for 1 orphan, 1 term

$75 = Full year of learning for 1 child

$300 = Desks + chalkboard for 1 classroom

$1,200 = Teacher’s salary for 3 months

$3,000 = Rent + equip 1 classroom for 50 children for 1 year





**OUR GOAL: $USD 40000

This will cover: School fees, uniforms, books, 4 teacher, classroom rent, and daily porridge for 250 orphans for 12 months.





**WHY TRUST US:**

1. **Transparency**: We will post photos, class attendance sheets, and school receipts every term here on this page.

2. **Local Team**: We work with [Local Chief/Church/School Name] who know every child by name.

3. **100% to Children**: All money goes directly to fees, food, and learning materials. No admin salaries.





**Meet SARAH AGURU, Age 12**

SARAH AGURU wants to be a teacher. She walks 5km every morning just to sit outside BUSIA COUNTY PRIMARY SCHOOL and listen through the window. With your help, she can sit inside a classroom instead.





“Education is the only way these children can break free from poverty.”





Please, help us unlock their future. Even $10 changes a life.





**Asante sana. God bless you.**

BWIRE MOSES

EDUCATE ORPANS(EDUCATION IS TGE KEY TO SUCESS)



