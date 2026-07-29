Help Educate Lisa Jane Spencer & Friends

Lisa Jane Spencer is a self-described comedian who lost her employment due to a racist video she made on social media. She has set herself up a fund-raiser to raise money due to losing her employment and to date raised over $48,000. I am proposing we fundraise to support the All Together Now charity to help educate Ms Spencer, her supporters and others in Australia who are contributing to moving the country in a backwards direction. All money raised (minus platform fees) will be given to All Together Now to support the ongoing fight against racism in Australia. Please donate if you can, share if you can't and let's try to match Ms Spencer's current amount raised! This fund-raiser is not endorsed by the charity All Together Now.





From All Together Now's website..

All Together Now’s vision is for a racially equitable Australia. We seek to achieve this by imagining and delivering innovative and evidence based projects that promote racial equity. As a registered charity, we are community driven, utilise partnered approaches, and all our work is intersectional.





www.altogethernow.org.au