Help Edna Start Her College Journey

My name is Edna Torres. I was born and raised in church, and I'm adopted. This fall, I'll be attending Seu University in Lakeland, a Christian college where I'm ready to earn my degree, build a stable career, and create opportunities that weren't always available to me growing up.

I grew up playing softball and was raised through difficult circumstances, facing significant family and financial challenges. Even with part-time work and personal savings, I'm struggling to meet the costs to begin my college journey. I'm $1,300 short for my first payment on August 3rd, and $6,000 short for my fall tuition.This fundraiser is about asking for support during a critical moment in my life. Your donation will help me stay enrolled and focused on my education rather than financial hardship. Thank you for standing with me as I take this step forward.