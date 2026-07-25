Help Eddie Shane Get Life-Saving Kidney Treatment

My name is Eddie Shane, Am a 42 year old man, husband and father of two. I am reaching out with a heavy heart because I've been diagnosed with chronic kidney problems that require urgent medical treatment.

Over the past 2 years, my health has gotten worse and my doctors have told me I need dialysis, medication, treatment, surgery and specialist care.

Any help towards this cause will greatly mean the world to me.

Yours grateful.

EDDIE SHANE