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Help ease the financial burden so Lisa can heal

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTeri Stanley

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lisa Backmeier

Help ease the financial burden so Lisa can heal

We would appreciate any help you can give to our friend Lisa. For the past 6 years, she has fought diligently to survive several tragic events. In 2020, her special needs adult son, Andrew, her only child, whom she dedicated her life to ensuring his quality of life, was killed in a tragic vehicle vs bicycle accident. This was just a few short months after losing her boyfriend, and just 2 months later, her mother and family dog, all within 6 months of each other. The loss of loved ones is heartbreaking enough, but these losses also came with the loss of income from contributing household members. In the blink of an eye, her income was reduced by 2/3rds, resulting in the further widening of the gap between income and the cost of living, making it more challenging. 

Despite these unfathomably painful losses, she’s spent the last 6 years diligently pursuing various earning opportunities to rebuild her life, doing her best to move forward. She found a part-time job that helped stretch her income, while continuing to pursue a more lucrative financial opportunity.


Even with the burden of a shattered heart, she remained an active contributor in her local community, never stopping to think of ways to help and acknowledge others.

This past year, she got the devastating news of a cancer diagnosis.

The treatments forced her to resign from her part-time job and made it virtually unfeasible to pursue conventional ways of earning an income. She still hopes to pursue passive income opportunities so as not to have to depend on others. Yet the time and energy involved in the medical aspect is depleting enough, and coupled with the financial hardships, has taken its toll.

This is even more challenging as a senior citizen on a fixed income. It adds even more expenses like gas for extra trips to doctor’s appointments, special supplements, the ability to pay monthly bills, and maintaining basic needs. This is taxing an already very taxing situation! 


This independent, intelligent, knowledgeable, and resourceful woman has found that although she qualifies for many of the resources available to low-income individuals, it still doesn’t come close to covering the financial burden this has added to her life, plus the physical and emotional challenges it presents.

She has a small community of friends and family who are doing our best to support and help out as we can, and are asking you to help us help her. As she navigates the overwhelming medical decisions and treatments, unburdening the financial hardships that come with an unexpected medical urgency is imperative, and is limiting her ability to focus on the healing process.


Your donations to this cause will help provide for medical and legal expenses, daily living expenses, monthly bills, debt accrued, and, most recently, car repairs. Please help to prevent the further loss of everything she worked for to survive the greatest loss of her loved ones. 

Providing the ability to focus on healing and treatment options, without the financial burdens, and maintain a semblance of independence, dignity, and quality of life is a priceless gift!

Please consider donating to her cause. Any amount is greatly appreciated! Even if you are unable to donate, please share to help spread the word and remember that prayers are always appreciated!

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