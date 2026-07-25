Help eachother

Hello my name is Kaitlynn servin and I am currently in a CPS battle with my son in NV and I was approved for them to come home well my landlord lost his house and I live in the apartment on his property and he lost that too due to using drugs and taking our rent money and not paying bills with it he has screwed all of his tenants over and we now all have to figure out new places to live. We can't afford to move right now and I have to have stability for my children. Also we have a lot of garbage and need a dumpster to get rid of it because our landlord hasn't had service the entire time we have lived here which is 25 months now and we don't want to leave it for someone else to clean up there are 5 of us living here and we all need help moving out thank you for the help if you can