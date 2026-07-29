Help during an unexpected financial crisis

I am currently facing a serious financial and housing emergency and urgently need help before May 30th to avoid eviction and keep my utilities from being disconnected.





The funds raised will go toward:

- preventing Eviction

- Paying June's rent

- Reducing my past due electric balance before service shut off.





I've been doing everything I can to stay afloat, I already tried calling the 211 number and reaching out to the places the tell me to call, but funds are not available and I understand I'm not the only one in this situation currently, this is why this is my last resource.





This season has become overwhelming and I cannot do it alone right now. Any donation, prayer, or even sharing this fundraiser would truly mean so much to me.





Thank You for your kindness, compassion and support. God bless you