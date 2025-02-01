Empower a Teacher in Zimbabwe

Introduction (The Why)

Education has the power to break the cycle of poverty, but many passionate educators in Zimbabwe face financial barriers that prevent them from advancing their careers. Dube Mulewa, a dedicated and inspiring teacher, dreams of earning his Master’s Degree in Educational Management and Leadership at Great Zimbabwe University to better serve students in underprivileged communities. However, financial constraints stand in the way of this goal.

We are seeking to raise $1,000 to cover tuition, materials, and essential expenses so that Dube Mulewa can continue shaping the future of young learners.

Who You’re Helping (The Story)

Dube Mulewa has been teaching for 20 years at Mwemba Primary School, where many students come from extreme economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Despite limited resources, he has remained committed to ensuring that students receive a quality education.

By earning his Advanced Degree in Educational Management and Leadership at Great Zimbabwe University, Dube will:

✅ Gain leadership skills to improve the education system in his community

✅ Provide better opportunities for students from underprivileged backgrounds

✅ Train and mentor other teachers, expanding his impact beyond the classroom

How You Can Help (The Ask)

Your support—whether big or small—can make a life-changing difference. Here’s how your donation helps:

$50 – Covers study materials and textbooks

$100 – Contributes toward tuition fees

$250+ – Provides a significant boost toward enrollment costs

Every contribution gets us one step closer to empowering Dube Mulewa to transform education in his community.