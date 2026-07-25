Help Drew Compete in Benchrest and PRS

Hi im Drew and I want to compete in PRS AND Benchrest Shooting, im disabled and on a fixed income, im 17yrs post Traumatic Brain Injury, but amazingly I still have an iq of 124, so my cognitive skills weren't damaged to badly thank the lord, anyway ive got almost all the parts of this rifle I just need the gunsmith to put the barrel on he said it'd be between $200-$400. If I could just get part of that I'd be happy!!! Yall be blessed!!!