Help Drew and his boys save their home

Hello, my name is Drew, and my kids and I have fallen on hard times. We are seeking some assistance so we don't lose our place of residence. My boys are 4 and 6. My youngest son is level 3 autistic, and my oldest son is level 1 autistic. I am a single father trying to raise two boys and be a good provider for them. I recently lost my job through no fault of my own, and I am actively seeking another position. However, I am behind on my rent, and if I'm not able to come up with the money, we will be evicted with nowhere to go. My mother is deceased, and my father is in prison, so I currently don't have anyone I can turn to for help. Please help me and my kids keep our home. Any help is appreciated, and God bless.