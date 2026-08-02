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Help down and out gentleman

Goal$500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLawrence James

Help down and out gentleman

Help Larry Get Back on His Feet

My name is Larry, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask for help.

Over the past several years, my health has taken a devastating turn. I have been diagnosed with a severe case of lipedema that has caused my right leg to become extremely swollen, painful, and difficult to move. The condition has progressed to the point where I can no longer walk normally or work, leaving me disabled and unable to support myself.

As my health declined, I lost my income, exhausted nearly all of my savings, and eventually lost my home. Today, I am living out of my car at a park-and-ride lot in Deer Park, New York. Every day is a struggle to find a safe place to sleep, manage my condition, and simply make it through another day.

I have applied for public assistance and disability benefits, but the process has been taking much longer than I ever expected. While I wait for help, my savings have almost completely run out, and I am struggling to afford food, gas, basic hygiene supplies, medical expenses, and the everyday necessities that most people take for granted.

This fundraiser is my lifeline. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help me pay for basic living expenses while I wait for my benefits to be processed. Your generosity will also help me continue seeking medical care and give me hope that I can eventually find stable housing and begin rebuilding my life.

If you're unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing my story with your friends, family, or social media would mean more than you know.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness or support you can offer during the most difficult time of my life.

With gratitude,

Larry


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