Help Doug Through Cancer Treatment

Last Friday, we got news that shook our whole family. My brother Doug,Pike 61, was diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Melanoma. He's always been extremely healthy, exercises, lifts weights, gets his regular checkups, so this came as a complete shock.





Doug has a long road ahead with treatments. He lives an hour away from the nearest hospital, which means he and Andrea will need help with gas and lodging as he goes through what's coming. After a lifetime of service as a retired Captain for Napa County Sheriff's Office and part-time work with Lake County Sheriff's Office, Doug has always been the one showing up for others. He's a grandfather to nine grandchildren and a devoted father and husband.





After learning of his diagnosis Doug was forced to leave his job with the Lake County Sheriffs Office. I'm raising money to help cover the unexpected loss of income, travel and lodging and any additional costs Doug and his family will face during treatment. Your support would mean so much to Doug, Andrea, and all of us as we walk through this terribly scary time together. Thank you for your prayers and messages to Doug and his family. Thank you for any help during this challenging time.