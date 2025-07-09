Help Doug Madsen Recover After Apartment Fire

On July 31, Doug Madsen experienced an apartment fire that left much of his personal belongings damaged or destroyed. While we are incredibly thankful that Doug and his family are safe, the road to recovery will be challenging.





We're asking for help from friends, family, co-workers, and anyone who is able to support Doug during this difficult time. Every donation will go directly to replacing necessities, recovering damaged belongings, and helping him get back on his feet.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support as Doug and his family begin to rebuild after this unexpected loss.